(ANSA) – FLORENCE, 04 APR – Waiting in Florence for the arrival, next week, of Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Charlène, who together will participate in a gala evening for charity organized by the consulate of the Principality of Monaco of Florence to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the foundation. The event is scheduled for Wednesday 12 April in the Salone de’ Cinquecento, in Palazzo Vecchio. It is an evening which, as anticipated, also has a beneficial aspect. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco, which focuses its efforts on three main areas of intervention, which are climate change, biodiversity and water resources, and to the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, the philanthropic body founded by Andrea Bocelli, who will be present at the event.



“I am honored to be able to celebrate such a significant anniversary for the consulate of Monaco in Florence, an institution that I have the honor of representing for a long time – said Alessandro Giusti, honorary consul of the Principality of Monaco in Florence -. to do for this special occasion is to continue the fruitful and precious relationship between the Principality of Monaco and the territory of the consular district under my jurisdiction (Tuscany and Umbria), at an economic, cultural and social level. sharing of ideas and projects that focus on issues of fundamental importance today: environmental protection and support for humanitarian projects, including at an international level”.



During the gala dinner some initiatives related to the anniversary celebrations will be presented, namely the creation of a philatelic cancellation and a publication on the history of Monaco’s consular representation in the Florentine territory, from 1863 to today. To animate the evening, the conduction of the actor, director and author Renato Raimo, who was entrusted with the artistic direction. Among the announced protagonists, the voice of the singer Ilaria della Bidia, known for having duetted with Andrea Bocelli, and the performance of the pianist and conductor Vanessa Benelli Mosell. (HANDLE).

