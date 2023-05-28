Alejandro Sanz confesses, says he is “sad and tired”

Alejandro Sanz resumed on April 14 in Bogotá the presentation tour of “Sanz en vivo”, and sang in other Latin American cities such as Lima (April 20), Guayaquil (April 22), Santiago de Chile (April 26 and 27) or Buenos Aires (May 11, 12 and 14), to name a few.

He will return to Spain from June 3, when he will offer concerts in various places and then return to America and perform in Miami (September 23), New York (September 30) or Los Angeles (October 14).

Last March he released the song “Correcaminos” with Danny Ocean, as part of an EP that also includes the songs “Cuándo” and “Volé”, in which he engages in a dialogue with the child who ceased to be.