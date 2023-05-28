Home » Alejandro Sanz confesses, says he is “sad and tired”
News

Alejandro Sanz confesses, says he is “sad and tired”

by admin
Alejandro Sanz confesses, says he is “sad and tired”

Alejandro Sanz resumed on April 14 in Bogotá the presentation tour of “Sanz en vivo”, and sang in other Latin American cities such as Lima (April 20), Guayaquil (April 22), Santiago de Chile (April 26 and 27) or Buenos Aires (May 11, 12 and 14), to name a few.

He will return to Spain from June 3, when he will offer concerts in various places and then return to America and perform in Miami (September 23), New York (September 30) or Los Angeles (October 14).

Last March he released the song “Correcaminos” with Danny Ocean, as part of an EP that also includes the songs “Cuándo” and “Volé”, in which he engages in a dialogue with the child who ceased to be.

See also  Block by block they will look for children who are out of school

You may also like

FAES intercepts a subject who was trying to...

Afro-descendants, those who drop out of school the...

ARD television service from the Federal Garden Show...

Learning Card丨How to conduct in-depth research?Learn the “five-character...

President Bukele highlights the capture of gang members...

Bayern Munich champion of a Bundesliga that Dortmund...

EQS-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx AG signs purchase agreement...

PRODEPORTE positions CABEI’s commitment in El Salvador

Alianza Social Independiente, “married” Mauricio Salazar

Ralph Bartz closes his workshop: a loss for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy