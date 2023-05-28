Tremendous crash on Veloz street!

CIUDAD.-

Once again, the intersection of José Veloz Street and Carlos Zambrano Avenue was the setting for a traffic accident, which left extensive material damage and injured one person.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and attended to a person who was injured as a result of the crash.

Loud noise alarmed the inhabitants and merchants who are near the intersection of Jesé Veloz Street and Carlos Zambrano Avenue, since on the night of Thursday, May 25, 2023, there was a collision between two vehicles and as a result there was a injured person. In addition, it was learned that apparently both drivers involved in the event would be in an ethylic state.

Luis Remache, Civil Traffic Agent of Riobamba, stated that at the time of his arrival they found the vehicles in the middle of the intersection and the drivers were retained in the patrol car to find out the true causes of the incident. “Both drivers are apparently intoxicated, so they will be taken to take the due process,” said the uniformed officer, who stressed that another person was taken to the Riobamba Teaching Hospital, where they will perform some tests and rule out or confirm any serious injury.

“The irresponsibility of certain drivers continues to be evident and even more so when it is weekends. In these streets, traffic signals are visible and there are even traffic lights, but despite that, they do not respect them and these are the consequences,” said Vinicio Olmedo, a passerby who watched with astonishment how the vehicles were left, to which was added that virios and others debris from cars was left on the site, which becomes dangerous for people who get up early to work.