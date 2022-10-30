Home News All localities accelerate the work of autumn harvest, autumn and winter planting and start smoothly-News Center-Northern Net
Executive summary:According to the “News and Newspaper Digest” of the Voice of China, China Central Radio and Television Station, all localities are now seizing favorable opportunities to do a good job of the autumn harvest with high quality. The autumn and winter plantings were carried out simultaneously and progressed smoothly.

After the frost, more than 1,400 mu of rice planted by Xu Huaibiao, a major grain grower in Fengtai County, Huainan City, Anhui Province, ushered in a bumper harvest.

Xu Huaibiao: The estimated yield is around 1,500 jin. I am very happy.

The rice planting area in Fengtai County this year is 660,000 mu, of which nearly 300,000 mu is green glutinous rice produced on order. The application of various agricultural modernization technologies has transformed farming from “sweat agriculture” to “smart agriculture”. Intensive and efficient production model.

Zhu Rongxing, deputy director of Fengtai County Agricultural and Rural Bureau: There are more than 180 agricultural machinery professional cooperative organizations, nearly 100,000 sets of various types of agricultural machinery, nearly 500 drones, and the comprehensive mechanized operation rate of crops has reached 96.2%.

Right now, late rice in Yiwu City, Zhejiang Province has entered the harvesting period one after another. In the more than 1,300 mu of rice fields owned by Li Chengfang, a major grain grower in Choujiang Street, Yiwu City, three harvesters are working at the same time.

Li Chengfang: We have planted Yongyou No. 15 with more than 600 acres and Yongyou 1540 with more than 700 acres this year. The daily operating area can reach more than 200 acres.

In recent years, Yiwu City has effectively promoted the “non-grain” rectification, and actively played a combination of “consecutive circulation, direct clearance, optimization and adjustment” to stabilize grain production and ensure food security.

Wang Hai, a staff member of the Agricultural Office of Choujiang Street, Yiwu City: After the renovation, they basically plant dry crops and rice. This year, the income of rice has increased by 300 tons, and that of wheat is 60 tons.

At the same time as the autumn harvest, the autumn and winter planting is also progressing smoothly. In Gongyi Village, Xuyang Street, Lintong District, Xi’an City, Shaanxi Province, two wide-width furrow seeders are planting wheat at full capacity. The five processes of stubble pressing, deep loosening, fertilization, sowing and suppression are completed in one go, which greatly improves the sowing efficiency.

Villager Su Peirang: At present, the moisture content is basically the same, and the germination rate is also good. Next year, the seedlings (wheat) are basically guaranteed.

At present, 13.4915 million mu of winter wheat and 2.6462 million mu of rapeseed have been sown in Shaanxi Province, and the autumn sowing is coming to an end.

Zhang Chao, deputy director of the Plantation Division of the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: At present, the harvest of more than 28 million mu of autumn grains in the province is coming to an end, and the grains have basically been returned to the warehouse. For wheat planting in autumn and winter, we widely promoted wide-width furrow sowing technology, and the sowing quality was generally improved, laying a solid foundation for a bumper summer grain harvest in the coming year.

