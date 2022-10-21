All Party members of China CITIC Bank Beijing Branch listened to the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

On the morning of October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was grandly opened. General Secretary Xi Jinping made a report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on behalf of the 19th Central Committee. The Party Committee of China CITIC Bank Beijing Branch attached great importance to it, and organized Party members and cadres across the country to listen to and watch the grand opening of the 20th National Congress as soon as possible, and to study and discuss the contents of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s report.

Exciting achievements

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference held at a critical moment when the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and marching towards the goal of the second century of struggle. It has far-reaching influence and extraordinary significance.

All party members and cadres agreed that the report of General Secretary Xi Jinping is high-level, profound in thought, broad in vision and rich in connotation. Program.

All party members and cadres agreed that the historic achievements and changes in the cause of the party and the country in the past five years and ten years in the new era are fundamentally due to General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the core of the whole party at the helm and to have Xi Jinping at the helm. Scientific guidance of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Everyone must continue to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, further strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, achieve the “two maintenances”, and unite more closely in the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core around.

Work hard and strive for the first

The report pointed out that “high-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way”. He Jinsong, Secretary of the Party Committee of China CITIC Bank Beijing Branch, said that as a state-owned financial enterprise, all Party members and cadres of China CITIC Bank Beijing Branch should deeply study the spirit of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and achieve ideals, beliefs and original aspirations. Mission and sense of discipline run through, and go all out to strengthen financial support, improve service quality and efficiency, and maintain the bottom line of risk. All party members and cadres must firmly grasp the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization, focus on their main responsibilities, stick to their main business, take serving the real economy as their source, and increase financial support for key areas such as manufacturing and strategic emerging industries, in order to build a higher level The new system of open economy has made new contributions.

The report pointed out that “the country is the people, and the people are the country. The Communist Party of China leads the people to fight the country and defend the country, and guard the heart of the people.” All party members of the Party Branch of the Beijing Sun Palace Branch of China CITIC Bank unanimously expressed that they will do a solid job in the grass-roots study and publicity of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and further promote the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Guided by “the heart of the people”, with the goal of continuously improving customer experience and satisfaction, implement more measures that benefit people’s livelihood and warm people’s hearts, and be a financial service provider for the people and escort for the majority of enterprises. Good service concept of “let wealth have temperature”.

The blueprint is under the guidance of the party, and it is time to forge ahead. China CITIC Bank Beijing Branch will conscientiously organize all party members to deeply study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech, and quickly set off a wave of learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. With a high sense of political responsibility and mission, all party members will work hard and move forward courageously, and contribute more solid CITIC strength to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.