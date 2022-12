The Inuit of Canada use dozens of different words for snow, depending on its texture, location, exposure to other elements, and use. In this documentary, Inuit filmmaker Rebecca Thomassie, from the remote village of Kangirsuk, Quebec, asks a local elder, Tommy Kudlak, to teach her these terms so she can pass them on to her three-year-old daughter.

The video is produced by Wapikoni Mobile, an NGO that helps native filmmakers make films that reflect their cultures, issues and rights.