Allermöhe: man drowns in bathing lake | > – News

Status: 06/11/2023 8:03 p.m

A 35-year-old man drowned while swimming in the Hinterm Horn lake in Hamburg-Allermöhe on Sunday.

Witnesses had observed how the 35-year-old went down in the bathing lake and dialed the emergency call. The fire brigade searched for the man with divers and was able to pull him out of the water after about half an hour. Paramedics and an ambulance tried in vain to revive him. Why the man went down is still unclear.

Another swimming accident in Bergedorf

There was also a rescue operation in the Bille-Bad in Bergedorf on Sunday. Bathers pulled a submerged 47-year-old woman out of the water before rescuers arrived. According to the fire department, she was responsive and conscious, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The German Life Saving Society advises caution when bathing in the summer months. Only on Saturday did the fire brigade pull the body of a 39-year-old man out of the Elbe. He went under a week ago while swimming in front of Övelgönne.

A family sits in a relaxed mood on a jetty at the bathing lake and has their feet in the water. © fotolia.com Photo: Robert Kneschke

Many people underestimate the dangers of swimming, which can lead to fatal swimming accidents. What to look out for
Rescue workers are in full gear on the Elbe beach and look out at the Elbe. A rescue ship floats on the water itself. ©screenshot

The man had been missing since Monday after going into the water with acquaintances in the Elbe near Övelgönne.
This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 06/12/2023 | 06:00 a.m

