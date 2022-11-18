Home News Alpago, the baby lumberjacks at work for the Christmas calendar
Alpago, the baby lumberjacks at work for the Christmas calendar

In the video created by Tita Lorenza Fain here is the presentation of the calendar of the Boschiva Azzalini Oscar enterprise, which will soon be on sale in the Tambre area, with the proceeds that will be donated to the kindergarten. In the video you can see the little ones “at work” Giada, Davide and Greta, with Marco Collazuol cutting down a tree.

02:29

