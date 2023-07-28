Ambulance ran over a cyclist in Cali and did not have a valid SOAT

In Cali, an ambulance has staged a new accident by running over a cyclist while traveling at high speed through the exclusive lane of the MIO. The incident took place on the Simón Bolívar Highway with Carrera 11, in the Nueva Base sector.

The citizens present at the scene acted quickly to help the cyclist, who suffered injuries after the strong impact, but is stable after being transferred to a care center.

For their part, the mobility authorities verified that the ambulance did not have the required documentation in order.

“The necessary measures were taken and breathalyzer tests were carried out, which were negative. However, it was discovered that the ambulance had expired SOAT, which resulted in its immobilization and a subpoena was applied to the driver”, explained Edwin Candelo, Undersecretary of Mobility.

This unfortunate incident marks the tenth case of an ambulance involved in a traffic accident so far this year.

Faced with this worrying situation, the authorities continue to intensify controls to prevent this type of irregularities on the roads of Cali. Road safety is a priority to prevent accidents and protect all road users in the city.

Four young people carried out an act of imprudence when they were traveling through a well-known road in Cali. The minors were transported, all together, aboard a motorcycle along the Southeast Highway of the Valle del Cauca capital on the night of Saturday, July 15, 2023, violating multiple traffic regulations.

The events were recorded by a driver who was moving along the traditional route, leaving images that show how the young people exceeded the quota of the motorcycle, in addition to the fact that they did not wear helmets with complete peace of mind. Also, among the offenses committed by minors was the use of a male barbecue.

Four young people were traveling on a motorcycle on the Southeast Highway of Cali. Photo: Screenshot

Precisely, the Southeast highway is one of the road sections where more accidents have been recorded, in the capital of Valle del Cauca, in recent years. As indicated by Carlos Varela, vice president of the Federation of Colombian Insurers in statements delivered to Semana in March 2023, the points where the renowned road intersects with Ciudades Confederadas avenue, with 23rd street and with 1d race constitute a great Percentage of sites where vehicle accidents regularly occur.

On the road, in which young people recklessly traveled on the night of July 15, 2023, events have been recorded that highlight figures such as that of more than 110,000 victims of traffic accidents in 2022. According to data provided by Fasecolda, from Of all the people who suffered road accidents in 2022, 34% were women and 66% were men.

Similarly, the Cali Mobility Secretariat pointed out that, in 2022, the city registered 310 people killed by traffic accidents. On the other hand, Fasecolda indicated that more than 8,200 people lost their lives throughout the national territory in the same year, with motorcyclists being the most affected by this problem, contemplating 60% of fatalities.

Meanwhile, the irresponsibility of the minors on the Southeast highway also represents an infraction related to the insecurity that exists in the capital of Valle del Cauca, such as the use of the male barbecue. Regarding that measure that the young people failed to comply with on the night of July 15, 2023, there is a decree that was issued in March 2023 that prevents that practice. with Infobae

