The Municipal Health Commission announced this morning (August 5): From 0 to 24:00 on August 4, 2022, there will be no new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and local asymptomatic infections. There were 5 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 7 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop management and control.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 4, 2019, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia. 2 cases were cured and discharged.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 4, 2019, there were no new local asymptomatic infections.

2022August 4th, 0-24:00,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, 5 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia were reported.

Case 1Chinese nationality, working in the United States,Case 2He is an American and lives in the United States. Case 1 and Case 2 departed from the United States, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 3He is a Chinese national, traveled in the United States, departed from the United States, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 2, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 4He is a British citizen, traveled in Hong Kong, departed from Hong Kong, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 2, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 5As an American, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 3, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

5Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmenttracked120 people in close contact with the flight have been quarantined and observed。

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 4, 2018, 7 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1Chinese nationality, working in Russia, departed from Russia, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 31, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 2Chinese nationality, working in Singapore, departed from Singapore, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 3, asymptomatic infection 4All are Chinese nationals, work in the United States, departed from the United States, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and routine nucleic acid tests were abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 5Chinese nationality, working in Algeria, departing from Algeria, transiting in France, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 2, 2022, and being quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 6Chinese nationality, living in Spain, departed from Spain, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 2, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons7Chinese nationality, studying in Germany, departing from Germany, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 3, 2022, and being quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

7Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationtracked126 close contacts on the same flight have been quarantined and observed。

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 4, 2018, 21 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation, including 16 cases of local asymptomatic infection and 5 cases of imported asymptomatic infection.

2022From 0:00 on July 3, 2022 to 24:00 on August 4, 2022, a total of 153 cases were confirmed locally, 158 were cured and discharged, 19 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 650 were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

As of 24:00 on August 4, 2022, a total of 4,942 imported confirmed cases were overseas, 4,861 were discharged from hospital, and 81 were treated in hospital. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.