To guarantee construction companies the coverage of costs actually incurred, avoiding at the same time possible speculations, in a context still characterized by an increase in the prices of raw materials and building materials. To offer all operators in the sector – and citizens – a official landmark.

The Regional Council approved on the proposal of the councilor for territorial and landscape planning, construction, housing policies, Barbara Lori il “Pricing of public works 2023”the tool envisaged by the Procurement Code through which the Regions update the price trend in the construction sector.

Tens of thousands of items – from raw materials, to plants and technical instrumentation, to the different types of processing, to the cost of labor – updated on the basis of the survey of market trends. And that they will become for all contracting stations public bodies of Emilia-Romagna (from the Municipalities to the Provinces to the local Health Authorities) the basis on which to ban the new racesbut also pay the already completed works during 2023.

A work that is the result of discussions with all the operators in the sector – from companies to professional associations, to trade unions – gathered in the “Permanent negotiation table” and created on the basis of market surveys carried out by the company Dei Typography of civil engineering.

“The new price list represents the main guarantee of price fairness for public works and is also a fundamental reference for contracts in the private sector. A synthesis between the needs of the contracting stations and those of the companies, for the proper functioning of a fundamental sector, also in relation to the needs related to the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, but still characterized by important fluctuations – explains the councilor Lori –. But let’s not forget the importance that this tool also has for individual citizens and for building projects”

The main news

The new price list will be in effect from 3 April to 31 December 2023, with the possibility of temporary use until 30 June 2024.

Among the items that recorded the highest increases i bricks, growing by 60-70%, insulation with polystyrene (+20-40%), polyurethane (+15-30%), rock wool (25-40%) and glass wool (70- 80%). In contrast, with a decrease of 25%, steel and electro-welded mesh.

The new price list expands the materials for buildings that comply with irenvironmental sustainability requirementsresulting in compliance with the so-called CAM, the “Minimum environmental criteria for the assignment of the service of design and execution of building interventions”.

Among the novelties also the inclusion of prices for Plants for Information technologies and telecommunicationa sector that plays an increasingly important role.

