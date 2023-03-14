Home News An ugly year – unhappy reflections after the first 365 days of war
News

by admin
The author is a psychologist, politician, publicist, Russian dissident

When the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, completely without conscience or reason, no one thought that the war would last so long. Pessimists thought that Putin would conquer Kyiv, if not in three days, then in two weeks. Optimists thought that after being muzzled in the first few days, he would declare victory – claiming to have defended the Russian language in Donbass – and return to his February 23 positions.

A year has passed. The war continues and we don’t know how long it will last.

But some of the consequences of the war, the way it changed the world—changed it forever—are already clear.

He will no longer be a vassal

First about Ukraine. I will not talk about the loss of life, the destruction, the incalculable suffering, the fact that all of this will continue for some time (who knows how long).

When one thinks about what our country has done there, a wave of hatred floods everything. And I would like not only to curse, but also to understand.

The main result of the year of war for Ukraine is that without (yet!) winning the war, it has already won its future. Yes, the post-war reconstruction will be long and difficult, but Ukraine will always be an independent country from now on, it will never become a colony or a vassal of Russia.

