Anarchist procession tomorrow, checks already in place in Venice



(ANSA) – VENICE, MARCH 24 – The police control and prevention plan is already underway in Venice in view of the procession of anarchist groups in the city tomorrow.

A huge deployment of police and carabinieri, with many vehicles, is present in the strategic points of access to the lagoon city. At the entrance to the Ponte della Libertà, the only road connection between Mestre and Venice, a pre-filtering is in progress, vehicle by vehicle, by the police. The waiting time for those who are going to the historic city by car is about half an hour. Patrols are also at work in the railway stations. (HANDLE).

