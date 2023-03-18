Home News Anniversary of the Annexation: The War and Fate of Crimea
News

Anniversary of the Annexation: The War and Fate of Crimea

by admin
Anniversary of the Annexation: The War and Fate of Crimea



The Crimea, with 26,000 square kilometers almost the size of the federal state of Brandenburg, has a checkered history. Ruled for centuries by Greeks, Turks and Tatars, the strategically important peninsula in the Black Sea initially belonged to Russia after the Second World War. Before that, Crimea was still considered an autonomous republic within Soviet Russia during the course of the October Revolution.

In 1954, the then Ukrainian head of the Kremlin, Nikita Khrushchev, declared the peninsula, which was mostly inhabited by Russians, to be part of the Ukrainian Soviet Republic.

After the collapse of the USSR, Ukraine declared its independence in 1991. A year later, the central government in Kiev prevented a referendum on Crimea’s independence that was being sought by pro-Russian forces. As a concession, it was declared an autonomous republic with far-reaching rights.

In 2010, Russia and Ukraine signed a contract for Russian gas supplies – in return, the lease contract with the Russian Navy in Crimea was extended. Located on the peninsula, Sevastopol has been the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet since the 19th century.

In March 2014, Russia annexed the peninsula.

Image source: ZDF

See also  Cyclist dies struck down by cardiac arrest: attempts at resuscitation are useless

You may also like

Later outdoor pool start

The “La Moya” community will celebrate the 2023...

The day Martín Elías recognized the potential of...

Current reports from BR24 at a glance

The enchantment of the gypsy circuses – Diario...

New society already has sports recognition

DGB boss Fahimi on wages and strikes: “The...

Itaipu’s new Brazilian director affirms that he will...

Young man from the LGBTI community was murdered...

WHO asks China to release data on raccoon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy