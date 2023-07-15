Announcement of reduction in price of petrol by 9 rupees per liter

Saturday, July 15, 2023, 11:19 PM Last Updated Saturday, July 15, 2023, 11:21 PM

Islamabad (Ummat News) Petrol has become cheaper by 9 rupees per liter, the price of high speed diesel has been reduced by 7 rupees per liter, the new prices have become 253 and 253 rupees 50 paise respectively. The Finance Minister has said that there is no further change in the Petroleum Development Levy. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products. In his video statement, Ishaq Dar announced the new prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days. Regarding the international market, there has been some decrease in one item during the last 15 days, but there has been an increase in another item. have tried to compensate, there is no further change in the petroleum development levy which was fixed by the IMF on July 1. The finance minister said that the price of petrol is being reduced by 9 rupees per liter and high The price of speed diesel has been reduced by 7 rupees per liter. Senator Ishaq Dar said that after the reduction of 9 rupees, the new price of petrol has been fixed at 253 rupees per liter, while the new price of high speed diesel has become 253 rupees 50 paise. Is.

