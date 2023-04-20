Ansbach | Buy tickets in time

The regional soccer team SpVgg Ansbach is expecting a high-ranking visitor this Saturday. At 2 p.m., the leader from Unterhaching comes to the sports park. The association asks all visitors to buy their tickets in advance from Lottemann or the Box press shop. Admission begins at 12:30 p.m. – since the SpVgg expects many visitors, it is advisable to get to the stadium in good time. Fans of the home team park at the exhibition center, visiting fans at the secondary school – the footpaths are signposted.

