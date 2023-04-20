Home » Ansbach | Buy tickets in time
News

Ansbach | Buy tickets in time

by admin
Ansbach | Buy tickets in time

The regional soccer team SpVgg Ansbach is expecting a high-ranking visitor this Saturday. At 2 p.m., the leader from Unterhaching comes to the sports park. The association asks all visitors to buy their tickets in advance from Lottemann or the Box press shop. Admission begins at 12:30 p.m. – since the SpVgg expects many visitors, it is advisable to get to the stadium in good time. Fans of the home team park at the exhibition center, visiting fans at the secondary school – the footpaths are signposted.

See also  Tsai Ing-wen stops in California to meet with McCarthy, congressional diplomacy has become the norm - BBC News 中文

You may also like

Baños de Agua Santa, was the scene of...

Schedule today with the Libertadores

Juan Carlos Bermeo establishes the responsibility of Guillermo...

Attorney General archives investigation of Sergio Fajardo

Housing construction day: More money, more apartments?

Fundación Tesãi promotes talks that improve work climate...

Pandemic plunged vaccination in Latin America to levels...

The True Story of John Travolta

POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

Edict Idelisa Mosquera de Moreno and Samuel Moreno...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy