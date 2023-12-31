Antiguo Cuscatlán culminated its patron saint festivities with a procession to the Holy Innocents

Almost a thousand parishioners commemorated the Day of the Holy Innocents on Thursday in Antiguo Cuscatlán with a procession in which they carried hundreds of images of the “baby Jesus.”

The vicar of the Antiguo Cuscatlán parish, Manuel Campos, told his parishioners that “Today we celebrate the solemnity of the Holy Innocent Children, who are all the children of Bethlehem murdered by Herod, when by an edict he tried to end the life of Jesus.” ».

The procession marks the end of the patron saint festivities of the municipality, governed by Milagro Navas, which between the religious solemnity and the color of the cultural activities attracted thousands of parishioners who stimulated the economy of the Antigüeños.

Under the supervision and presence of Navas, the municipality held popular festivals, musical concerts, carnivals and various religious processions that were accompanied by adults and children, as well as gunpowder blowouts.

Share this: Facebook

X

