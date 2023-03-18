For the second consecutive year, the company Apostar SA received from the Fenalco Regional Director, Victoria Eugenia Echeverry, the Social Responsibility certification of Fenalco Solidario! A distinction that this entity grants to organizations committed to Social Responsibility.

“The company has demonstrated its commitment and strengthening of its practices with the environment, the state, society and the community, customers and consumers, suppliers, employees, the competition and shareholders,” said Pedro Juan Palmeth, Director Fenalco Social Responsibility.

Betting is consolidated as a visionary company and an example for society and for the business sector that is committed to improving the quality of life of the different interest groups, in this case, in Risaralda.