A couple from Bengaluru who daily 12 lakhs Sells samosas for Rs

per annum 45 crores Turnover of Rs., leaving jobs and starting business

Hyderabad/Bengaluru: 18. March

(Sahrnews.com/Social Media Desk)

It is said that no work is small or big. It is necessary to have courage, hard work, dedication, self-confidence and good spirit to carry out any work and business. And motivation is oxygen. Often ask young people what they are doing. Answer comes nothing, looking for job or want to do some good business.!!

Nowadays the world has turned into a global village. Many people are earning thousands, lakhs of rupees per month through online business. There are many talented people who share various videos and reels on social media like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Reels# are also busy earning thousands of rupees per month. There are also many veiled women who are earning thousands of rupees per month from their own YouTube channel and Instagram by making videos of various dishes and beauty tips.

A large number of young people are busy working in multinational companies with salaries of thousands of rupees per month. Among them are also women. It should be kept in mind that gone are the days when only one person in the household was earning and the whole household needs. It used to be fulfilled, but now it has become mandatory that if there are two or four earners in the house, life passes with peace and comfort, still there is a shortage.

In such a situation, a young couple from Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is busy making headlines in the media and social media these days. They are earning lakhs of rupees a month by selling samosas and the annual turnover of this couple’s business, which is considered insignificant. 45 crores It is Rs.

Samosa is eaten with great enthusiasm in almost all the cities, towns and villages of the country. This street food samosa has changed the life of an educated couple from Bengaluru who are educated and had high paying jobs too. decided to try something new and succeeded in their goal. The couple started selling samosas in Bengaluru. Now the couple is earning much more than the lucrative jobs.

According to a report in The Minute, Nidhi Singh and her husband Shikhar Veer Singh got married five years ago. They first met while pursuing B.Tech in Biotechnology in Haryana. Vir Singh worked as Principal Scientist at Biocon.

He started his own business 2015- I quit my job while Nidhi Singh was working in a pharma company in Gurugram where her salary package 30 lakhs This couple had Rs 2015- I quit my respective jobs to open a food startup in Bengaluru.” Samosa Singh Started selling samosas under the name.

Shikhar Virsingh came up with the idea of ​​cosmos business when he was studying. However, Nidhi Singh advised him to become a scientist.

One day, Shikhar Veer Singh saw a boy in a food court crying for samosas and thought that his idea to start a samosa business was perfect, as it is the most favorite Indian snack. After that, he started his own business. Quit his job and moved to Bengaluru to open “Samosa Singh”. Their menu includes an innovative variety of samosas called Kadhai Paneer Samosa.

According to reports, it was not an easy task for the couple to leave their good jobs and start a business in keeping with the norms of the society. But they used their savings to start the business, later when the business grew and they were given the kitchen. Needing a bigger space, he sold his apartment flat and rented a factory in Bengaluru.

According to Minutes, now this business of Shikhar Veer Singh and Nidhi Singh has grown to such an extent that today their Samosa Singh company is the daily business. 12 lakhs The annual turnover of this company is more than Rs 45 crores It is Rs.

Nidhi Singh and Shikhar Veersingh across India 40 With more than 10 outlets they are known for their Butter Chicken Samosas and Kadhai Paneer Samosas and are now planning to expand their business with more flavors and to more cities. They also sell Puri, Vada Pao, Dabili, Samosa Ka Thal, Jajira, Gulab Jamun, Moong Dal Ka Halwa and many other snacks. Now they are planning to expand their business.

Nidhi Singh and Shikhar Veer Singh and the success of their business is a message especially to the youth that a rock can be at their feet if they put their minds to it. Luck and success never opens its doors for him. A poet has said that:

Those who followed the path of faith were sheltered by the destination

Those who were scared by the whispers were seduced step by step

