Apple releases Apple Watch update – watchOS 9.5.1 fixes bugs | news

It’s been a week and a half since Apple came up with the last round of software updates. In addition to macOS 13.4, there was also iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, tvOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 to load. Very often the first bugfix update follows quite quickly, tonight it’s time. However, only a new version of watchOS is currently available, not for the other systems. Anyone who opens the Apple Watch software update will immediately find watchOS 9.5.1 there. In the update description, however, Apple is once again extremely covert about what the concrete improvements of the update are supposed to be.

No information – but probably a bug fix against green displays

Only the general standard text can be found in the official release notes, the new system version contains improvements and bug fixes. Unfortunately, Apple does not go into details. However, if you look at the reports of the last few days, there is at least one problem to be fixed that has affected quite a few users. Since watchOS 9.5, it could happen in certain constellations that a strange and blurred green background showed up. Mainly users of the Series 4, 5 and 6 as well as the SE of the first generation have their say. Since there was no improvement after a restart (but the activation of the sleep focus did!), but the error was clearly related to the last watchOS update, it was quite clearly a new bug.

Updates for iOS and iPadOS should also appear soon

An update can also be expected soon for iOS 16.5, because there was also a reconstructable problem with the iPhone operating system after the update. Since then, Apple’s lighting-to-USB camera adapter has refused to function at all. Incidentally, iPads are equally affected. Since these are official accessories and everything worked with iOS 16.4, you can be pretty sure that you will soon be able to receive a corresponding update.