The trial of Robert Bowers, the man accused of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue bombing, has begun in the United States

The trial of Robert Bowers began Tuesday in a federal court in Pittsburgh, in the US state of Pennsylvania. Bowers is the man accused of killing 11 people in an attack on the Tree of Life synagogue, the most important in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, historically inhabited by the Jewish community of Pittsburgh. The attack is considered one of the most serious acts of anti-Semitism in recent years in the United States and dates back to October 27, 2018: according to reconstructions Bowers had fired rifles and pistols inside the synagogue for several minutes and then went out, being arrested shortly after by the police.

Bowers, who was a truck driver and is 50 years old, held anti-Semitic positions and he believed the Jews responsible for the migratory flows to the United States. He was indicted on 63 counts: if he is convicted he risks life imprisonment and the death penalty.

