Approval of the use of tucatinib, a new drug that increases survival in metastatic breast cancer

Home World They approve the use of tucatinib, a new drug that increases the survival of metastatic breast cancer

Jun 28, 2023, 20:28 pm

Health approves and announces the obtaining of the reimbursement price for the inclusion of the drug tucatinib (TUKYSA®) in the product portfolio of the National Health System, after having demonstrated its efficacy through the Phase II-III HER2CLIMB trial, in a specific type of breast cancer.

According to Dr. Eva Ciruelos, coordinator of the Breast Cancer and Gynecology Unit at Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, this new treatment (tucatinib) combined with other treatments -trastuzumab and capecitabine- can create “a before and after” since increases the median overall survival by 5.5 months compared to the placebo combination (24.7 months for the multi-drug combination group vs. 19.2 months for the placebo group).

In the overall study population (with and without brain metastases), the combination with tucatinib reduced the risk of death by 27%, reaching 24.7 months of Overall Survival. In addition, in patients with brain metastases, the 1-year progression-free survival was 24.9% in the tucatinib combination group and 0% in the no-tucatinib control group.

