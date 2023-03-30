After conducting the four corresponding debates between the Senate and the Chamber, this Wednesday night the Senate Bill number 301 of 2022 was unanimously approved, which achieves the implementation of the public policy of gestational food safety, a comprehensive strategy to eradicate malnutrition and prenatal malnutrition.

The fund of this project intends that all pregnant mothers in the country receive nutritional packages from the first month of pregnancy until conception, so that from then on they are covered by the ‘De cero a siempre’ strategy.

This project, which was born from the Seventh Constitutional Commission, co-authored by Senator Norma Hurtado, was processed with the last presentation by Senator Barrera and goes to conciliation for presidential sanction.

”Most diseases originate from gestation, but while they are in this stage, the vast majority of mothers lack medical, psychological, healthcare and food security support; but that ends today with the approval of this Bill by the Congress of the Republic” celebrated Barrera Rodríguez.

It should be noted that, after receiving you with the approval of the Senate in full, the congressman from Casanar, gave an emotional thank you, highlighting that it is of great pride that his first Bill is in favor of mothers, their children and life, reason that provoked the unusual applause of the plenary.

Source: Communications Office – Senator Alirio Barrera

