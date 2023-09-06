Archaeologists discover a pre-Hispanic lost city in southern Mexico

Archaeologists discovered in the Mexican city of Acapulco a pre-Hispanic lost city of 334 hectares, where 38 petroglyphs, circular calendars, and the representation of a rain deity stand out.

Among the findings, the petroglyph of a monkey also stands out, which is identical to one from the Nazca culture in Peru.

For this reason, archeology fans have the theory that this happened thanks to a traveler who took these figures from one place to another, which is why the figure of a manned ship placed by visitors can also be seen in archaeological zones of Acapulco. .

“As fans of archeology, we have exchanged shapes and figures that we took here in (the state of) Guerrero and they have sent us the same shapes that have been found in Peru, in Egypt, in some other places in Latin America,” he commented. to EFE the researcher and environmentalist Rubén Mendoza.

Sample of pre-Hispanic culture

This archaeological zone is located 13 kilometers from the city center, one of the main tourist destinations in Mexico for its beaches.

The findings are in different areas of Cerro de La Bola, a place where a Yope culture pyramid used to be, which was used, according to theory, for rituals related to water, rain and fertility.

This site originates from the end of the Early Classic period (around AD 400), while the attachment took place during the Epiclassic (600-900) and was abandoned during the early Postclassic, between the years 900 and 1200.

Despite the years, there are still vestiges of the civilization that some settled in Acapulco, although many of them show great wear caused by the acid and paint that visitors sometimes place on them.

A place appreciated by the inhabitants

For people who do extreme activities, this archaeological zone has already become a favorite place for being ideal for climbing because it is between 25 and 275 meters above sea level and is approximately 3 kilometers high.

Scholars have concluded that the stone on the hill was a form of signaling for the ancestors.

“It was a sign where they had to go and touch that stone, to know that they were sure that the place was done,” Mendoza emphasized.

For the residents, this place has become something sacred, so they themselves, together with the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), take care of the place, thus avoiding looting and vandalism of the rock works within the zone. with EFE

