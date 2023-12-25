Are Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner over? – Intelligent Environment

The couple started making headlines in February of this year when they were seen together for the first time on a double date with Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.

Without a doubt, one of the couples in the show that arouses the most curiosity is the one made up of the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny and the model and businesswoman Kendall Jenner.

However, according to the magazine People, The reggaeton artist and the catwalk star would have ended their relationship. All this without further details being known about the reasons for the breakup.

According to the magazine, The relationship began after the Puerto Rican moved to Los Angeles and they were introduced by some mutual friends.

Since then, rumors began to flood the media and social networks, although they never confirmed their romance publicly.

At first it was all speculation. However, after a few months they were seen together at various events, such as at the festival Coachella, Milan Fashion Week and even on vacations that they managed to share while the relationship lasted.

The last public appearance of Bad Bunny and Kendall, the young member of the famous Kardashian family, was in the month of October at the party after the singer’s appearance on the famous program Saturday Night Livewhich Martínez served as presenter and special guest.

Finally, and in less than a year after starting the courtship, Apparently the couple decided to say goodbyealthough so far there has been no statement from either of the two involved

