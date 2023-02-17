A citizen complaint has the inhabitants of Valledupar on alert. Through a video, an environmentalist left in evidence the remains of what appears to be a horse in a mountainous area of ​​the city.

“It seems that something strange is happening in this sector of Avenida Martín Elías. here is a skeletonapparently, of a horse, and when taking a few steps, another frame of a kind of horse is found”, denounced the citizen upset.

According to the complainant’s hypothesis, in the capital of Cesar the horses are being killed, their meat sold and burning the animal’s skeleton not to leave ‘evidence’.