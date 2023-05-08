Home » ARENA and the powers that be used the Armed Forces for their benefit
May 07, 2023, 18:22 pm

Within the framework of the Day of the Salvadoran Soldier, the head of the Nuevas Ideas faction, Christian Guevara, recalled that both ARENA and the FMLN used the soldiers for their private interests, which led to tragic bloodbaths, a lack of resources and recognition for the members of the institution.

«ARENA and the powers that be used the Armed Forces for their benefit and turned it against our very people, causing bloodbaths of thousands of innocents. The FMLN left them without resources and the soldiers barely survived and were practically targeted by the gangs and had to cover their faces,” the legislator condemned.

In contrast, Guevara highlighted the work of the current government, headed by President Nayib Bukele, who has placed special emphasis on dignifying the work of soldiers and recognizing them as heroes.



