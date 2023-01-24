The Office of the High Commissioner for Peace reported that in dialogue with armed groups in Medellín, as part of the peace policy of the government of President Gustavo Petro, An agreement was reached to cease torture, disappearances, and murders.

“The rapprochement phase” between the parties has been carried out, with a view to building urban peace, an essential pillar of Total Peace promoted by the Government of President Gustavo Petro, reported the Office of the High Commissioner.

This first phase, according to the OACP, “is based on commitments from both parties with the truth, with not cheating or deceitand by refraining from including people outside the process in exchange for financial payments.”

“This process of transition to the Rule of Law provides guarantees for its participants and its purpose is non-repetition, memory and respect for the victims, and urban transformations that bring human security to the citizenry,” the entity highlighted.

He also explained that the rapprochement phase has been absolutely discreet, with confidential communication and interaction mechanisms to facilitate trust, and with verifiable agreements that the facilitators recognized by the OACP have fulfilled with responsibility, discretion and commitment.

“This phase has had the participation of international witnesses and national, ecclesiastical and academic actors, who will continue to surround the process in its public phase,” he added.

In this context, the OACP asserted that the rapprochement phase with more than 12 groups, that expressed their will for peace, has adhered to the parameters contemplated by the Colombian Constitution and current laws, and since November 2022 it has been framed in what is dictated by Law 2272, also known as the Law of Total Peace.

“We are advancing towards the construction of a Socio-legal Conversation Space that will respect the autonomy of the different powers of the State. The scope of this space, under no parameters, will go beyond institutional competences, and will respect existing judicial cooperation agreements at all times,” said the OACP, adding: “Speculations about promises of reduced sentences, non-extradition or release of leaders of armed structures lack foundation”.

Finally, the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace emphasized that “citizens will know the architecture of the socio-legal conversation when there is a finalized road map. Thus, both citizens and participating groups will have all the guarantees of an efficient and transparent urban peace process”.