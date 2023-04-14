news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 14 APR – The Labor Judge of the Court of Venice has sentenced the former employers of an employee for laryngeal cancer due to exposure to asbestos present in the workplace during work .



The Court of Cassation upheld the worker’s appeal, recognizing an annuity for having contracted this occupational disease. The Codacons makes it known in a press release.



The worker who died in 2019 at the age of 68 had served in a plant where the presence of asbestos had been ascertained from 1971 to 2006. “The sentence – underlines the association – is of great importance especially from the point of view of the link causality, as the judges, despite the presence of other possible causes (the worker was a smoker) considered that the fact that laryngeal cancer could have been caused by exposure to asbestos was demonstrated, thus recognizing the right compensation”.



The basic unitary confederation (CUB) also takes a position on the asbestos problem, which “condemns the conditions in which too many still find themselves suffering on a daily basis in the workplace”. “Safety and protection in the workplace, which cause illnesses or accidents that are sometimes fatal and disabling, and the denunciation of what is not done, in practice and at a legislative level, are fundamental” says the union which once again asks for the introduction of the crime of “homicide at work”. (HANDLE).

