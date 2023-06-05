Home » ASI would not renew endorsement to Cesar councilors: party president
ASI would not renew endorsement to Cesar councilors: party president

Senator Sor Berenice Bedoya and president of the Alianza Social Independiente (ASI) party had a meeting with pre-candidates for the territorial elections on October 29 in Cesar this Sunday at a hotel in Valledupar.

In addition to talking with the militancy, Bedoya announced that the community would not renew guarantees to councilors from this and other departments.

“We have come to tell the councilors that by delegation of the national convention there are some councilors who will not be endorsed”, said the congresswoman.

THE REASON: “BAD RESULTS”

Regarding the reason for the decision, the ASI leader stated: “Because of the bad result that occurred, we believe that the councilors, not only from Cesar, but from the entire country, did not help save legal status. When one belongs to a political organization, he must help for its growth”.

The senator added that “Law 1465 is clear where it says that political parties are independent, they have free will to whom to grant the endorsement, whether corporate or not.”

In the event were the councilor Ronald Castillejo; the deputy Manuel Mejía, who aspires to the Mayor of Chiriguaná, the former candidate for the Governor of Cesar Kaleb Villalobos, who would seek the support of this community for a new aspiration, among other officials of the department.

It is necessary to remember that another of the Valledupar councilors for ASI is Omar Ditta, who came to the corporation to replace Julio Julio Peralta, whose election was annulled by the Administrative Court of Cesar for having entered into a contract with a public entity a year earlier. of being chosen.

