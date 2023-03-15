POLICY

Aníbal Coronel, prefect-elect of the Bolívar province, was the manager of the meeting of prefects-elect belonging to Pastaza, Tungurahua, Chimborazo and Cotopaxi. Mayors, elected councilors, territorial leaders and the governor of Bolívar, in this space, among the main approaches was the need to have a prioritization of the Provincial Road Infrastructure from the integrality of our province in the Andean and Subtropical zone of Bolívar.

On March 22 in the city of Puyo, Pastaza, will be the last meeting to define the main actions that will be undertaken after May 14.



In Ambato, on February 10, 2023, the legal representative of the Provincial Decentralized Autonomous Government of Tungurahua, Dr. Manuel Caizabanda Jerez, in his capacity as re-elected Provincial Prefect of Tungurahua; and, the elected Provincial Prefect of the Provincial Decentralized Autonomous Government of Chimborazo, Ing. Hermel Tayupanda Cuvi; and, the elected Provincial Prefect of the Provincial Decentralized Autonomous Government of Cotopaxi, Dr. Lourdes Tibán; and, the elected Provincial Prefect of the Provincial Decentralized Autonomous Government of Pastaza, Lcdo. Andre Granda; and, the elected Provincial Prefect of the Autonomous Decentralized Provincial Government of Bolivar, Eng. Anibal Coronel; freely and voluntarily, under the protection of the powers contained in the Organic Code of Territorial Organization, Autonomy and Decentralization, they appeared at the celebration of this Letter of Intent.

Aníbal Coronel, pointed out that good living is not a lyrical statement that was located in the Constitution of the Republic of Ecuador, it is a right that is enshrined by and for Ecuadorians, good living can only be echoed or effective when the right is respected of the people in the provinces, there are problems such as irrigation preventing people from working, there will be the same opportunity as in other provinces such as Tungurahua. Cooperation agreements should be made to make resources available

This commonwealth is mentalized by the Tungurahua Prefect whose purpose is to work in commonality of ideas and in response to the needs of the inhabitants.