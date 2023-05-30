Home » Astronauts of Shenzhou 16 successfully stationed in Chinese space station – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

Astronauts of Shenzhou 16 successfully stationed in Chinese space station – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin









</p> <p>Astronauts of Shenzhou 16 successfully stationed in Chinese space station – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1049272" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Astronauts on Shenzhou 16 successfully entered the Chinese space station. The two astronauts teamed up to take a “family portrait” and jointly reported safety to the people all over the country who cared about them. Subsequently, the two astronaut crews will perform on-orbit rotations on the space station. (Wang Yitao, Zhang Ruijie, Han Qiyang)​​​​

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Jiao Peng]


010020010010000000000000011100001129657055

See also  The Shenzhou 13 astronaut crew carried out the second out of the capsule in orbit. Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We are all "dream chasers"

You may also like

Several injured in shooting in South Florida

Advances of Ruta del Sol 3 in Chiriguaná...

The operator of “Beijing Public Transport App” has...

Leonardo DiCaprio was interested in Hocus Pocus

No session was installed that would deal with...

Cali will have an inclusion gateway

Piantedosi, ‘contrast to the mafias also with a...

Intervention in community repositories of social memory –...

Zero tax for public shows during National Games

The opening of the 2023 China Science Fiction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy