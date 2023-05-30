Astronauts of Shenzhou 16 successfully stationed in Chinese space station – Xinhua English.news.cn

Astronauts on Shenzhou 16 successfully entered the Chinese space station. The two astronauts teamed up to take a “family portrait” and jointly reported safety to the people all over the country who cared about them. Subsequently, the two astronaut crews will perform on-orbit rotations on the space station. (Wang Yitao, Zhang Ruijie, Han Qiyang)​​​​

[error correction]

[Responsible editor: Jiao Peng]

