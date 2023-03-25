Home News At what time and when does Linda Caicedo play her first clásico against Barcelona?
At what time and when does Linda Caicedo play her first clásico against Barcelona?

At what time and when does Linda Caicedo play her first clásico against Barcelona?

Spain will be expectant this Saturday when a new classic is played between Real Madrid and Barcelona in it Spotify Camp Nouwhere it is expected that Linda Caicedo may have minutes with the white team, since not only one game is played, the fight for the league will also be present, in which the blaugrana team has a 10-point advantage over the merengue team.

Since her arrival in the Iberian country, the Colombian player has already scored a goal, it was against Villarreal in the Queen’s Cup for the quarterfinals, in replacement time, where Caicedo managed to unbalance the score and give way to Real Madrid to the semifinals of the tournament.

Now comes a real challenge to demonstrate all his talent. The merengue team hopes to turn the statistics upside down thanks to Linda, who hopes to bring joy to the fans of the Real Madridwho always hope that in the classic, the meringues impose conditions.

The meeting of Linda Caicedo against Barcelona It will be played this Saturday from 12:15 noon, Colombian time, and you can follow it on the DAZN platform.in charge of officially transmitting the matches of the women’s league in Spain.

Linda Caicedo continues to reap awards, this time, she received one in Europe

The accumulated situations are what have made Caicedo one of the most important players in Colombia in recent months, where the awards and recognitions from various sports entities have served as a resume to continue being a protagonist.

This time, the recognition he received was from NGXN Ninean initiative that rewards the best young athletes of each season, and the promises that football has at a professional level, where Linda Caicedo was the protagonist, receiving the award as one of the promises of women’s football in 2023.

With this message, his club recognized him on Real Madridfor being one of those selected to receive this award: “Linda caicedo has been chosen in the NXGN Nine 2023, a classification of the best young promises of the elite of women’s soccer!”.

