Atlas Lionesses face their Korean counterparts with the determination to win

Electronic flag – Rabat

The women’s national football team, in its second match of the Women’s World Cup, which will bring it together tomorrow, Sunday, with the South Korean national team, aspired to achieve a positive result that revives its hopes to go far in the world football tournament.

And the “Atlas Lionesses” seek in this match, which will take place on the grounds of the “Coopers” stadium in the Australian city of Adelaide, starting at half past five in the morning, drawing the second round of Group Eight, to remedy the disappointment of defeating the first match against Germany, which has previously won the World Cup twice. .

And after they showed great combativeness and competitiveness in their opening match for the World Cup, the players of coach Renald Pedros faced the German obstacle, which was difficult to beat.

The experience accumulated in this type of competition tipped the scales in favor of the German team, the leading club in women’s football and played its first international match in 1982.

The Moroccan women’s team, determined to turn the page on its match against Germany, has a strong will to achieve an honorable result against its South Korean opponent, thus strengthening its chances of passing the group stage.

And to win the bet of this strong interview, the coach of the women’s national team, Renald Pedros, had confirmed that the most important thing is to learn from mistakes and take lessons and lessons to avoid another setback and appear well against the South Korean national team.

Pedros said, in a press statement after the Germany match, that the goal is to correct the mistakes made in the first match and focus on achieving a positive result against the opposing team.

He added that despite this defeat, the players are called upon to maintain their focus and give everything they have with the aim of achieving a result that gives hope to continue the journey in this competition.

And the national elements will have to stay focused and forget about the result of the first match of the competition.

The task of the national team will not be easy in front of its opponent, who occupies the 18th place in the FIFA rankings and runner-up in the Asian Cup, as the female players must perform well in this strong confrontation.

In order to win the challenge, the players are invited to play the match with defensive strength, as is the case for the warm-up matches against Switzerland and Italy, as well as more offensive effectiveness and translating the available opportunities into goals.

The Moroccan group, which has talented players with great technical capabilities and is developing well since the start of the African qualifiers for the World Cup, is also called upon to be compact and mentally strong to snatch the victory that will revive the hopes of the Moroccan team in order to ensure qualification to the next round.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

