Auerbach in Vogtland celebrates "Bridge Day" for cyclists

Auerbach in Vogtland celebrates “Bridge Day” for cyclists

Im A bridge was lifted in Auerbach, Vogtland, using a heavy-duty crane. It closes a dangerous gap in the Vogtland cycle path network and will in future connect the district of Reumtengrün with the town of Auerbach.

Until now, cyclists had to use a busy access road to the B169 federal road in this area. That will soon be over, says Reumtengrün’s mayor Uwe Ebert. “The Reumtengrüners have longed for it and in terms of infrastructure it is definitely an asset.” The cycle path from the Trebatal to the Göltzschtal is thus closed.

Auerbach gets an easy-care high-tech bridge without rust

The bridge is a real high-tech model, explains Arne Böttger from the manufacturing company BGL near Augsburg. “It is made of glass fiber reinforced plastic. This means that it is not only completely corrosion-resistant, but also requires no maintenance and repairs.”

The bridge is completely corrosion-resistant, maintenance-free and maintenance-free.


Arne Boettger
Bridge construction company BGL

He assumes that the bridge will last between 50 and 100 years, said Böttger. At 12 tons, the bridge section also weighs four times less than a steel structure. This simplifies transport and assembly.

The bridge and the associated connection cost around one million euros. The funds come from the federal government and the state of Saxony.

That’s not the only way Auerbach wants to become more bike-friendly, says Knut Kirsten, who is responsible for youth, social affairs and sport in the city. “We have been able to realize many cycle path projects in recent years thanks to subsidies.” This included the new bridge and two other renovated bridges made of the same material, which would be handed over on Monday. Other bicycle-friendly projects are to follow in the future.

