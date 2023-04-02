Im A bridge was lifted in Auerbach, Vogtland, using a heavy-duty crane. It closes a dangerous gap in the Vogtland cycle path network and will in future connect the district of Reumtengrün with the town of Auerbach.

Until now, cyclists had to use a busy access road to the B169 federal road in this area. That will soon be over, says Reumtengrün’s mayor Uwe Ebert. “The Reumtengrüners have longed for it and in terms of infrastructure it is definitely an asset.” The cycle path from the Trebatal to the Göltzschtal is thus closed.

Auerbach gets an easy-care high-tech bridge without rust

The bridge is a real high-tech model, explains Arne Böttger from the manufacturing company BGL near Augsburg. “It is made of glass fiber reinforced plastic. This means that it is not only completely corrosion-resistant, but also requires no maintenance and repairs.”

Arne Boettger

Bridge construction company BGL





He assumes that the bridge will last between 50 and 100 years, said Böttger. At 12 tons, the bridge section also weighs four times less than a steel structure. This simplifies transport and assembly.

The bridge and the associated connection cost around one million euros. The funds come from the federal government and the state of Saxony.