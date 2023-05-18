Authorities have not yet confirmed the rescue of the four children in Guaviare

How did this information reach the presidency?

From the Presidency they assure that it was the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) that reported to Petro the contact with the children and he was told that “they were in good health“, although they had suffered “a few scratches”.

Last Monday the aircraft, which suffered an alleged engine failure while flying between Araracuara, a remote town located on the border between the departments of Caquetá and Amazonas, and San José del Guaviare, capital of the department of Guaviare, was located in a rural area of ​​the Palma Rosa farmhouse, which is part of the municipality of Solano (Caquetá), with three of its occupants deceased.

It then remained to locate four minors: Lesly Mucutuy, 13 years old; Soleiny Mucutuy, 9; They have Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy, 4, and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy, 11 months, who rescuers believe were in the jungle looking for help.

Where the accident occurred is a thick and rainy area that makes the search work carried out by more than 100 members of the Military Forces more difficult, together with 3 canines trained in search and tracking, as well as indigenous people from the region, all supported by by helicopters.

The last thing the Army and Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil) found was “a shelter built improvised with sticks and branches”, where some “scissors and some ‘bows’ that women usually use to hold their hair” were found.and even pieces of fruit that supposedly could have been eaten by children.

Before, in another place, a dog that is part of the search found a bottle, which is presumed to have been used to feed the baby. The plane was found upside down, indicating that the crew may have attempted to land on gigantic trees with huge roots in an emergency.

However, so far the authorities have not given more details about the discovery of the minors or about their state of health after this terrible odyssey.

With information from EFE Agency*