There are already two bodies that were found by the authorities in a property in the rural area of ​​El Cerrito.

This was announced by the commander of the Valle Police, Colonel Ever Yovanni Gómez, who reported that the second body was found in a wooded area of ​​the farm.

Apparently he was part of the group of seven men who was detained by the uniformed officers, the authorities indicated.

As will be remembered, the detainees were found by the authorities digging a grave, in which they were apparently going to bury the body of another man who was found dead with a gunshot wound inside the farm house.

The police went to the farm responding to a telephone call from the community alerting them to irregularities on the farm.

Upon arrival, the uniformed officers were greeted with shots.

Colonel Gómez stated that the second man who appeared in the middle of the vegetation was apparently a companion of the detainees and managed to flee but was wounded and would have died due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Seizure

During the police operation, nine firearms, five cell phones, and a motorcycle were seized.

Among the seven detainees are a son of the mayoress of El Cerrito and a nephew.

A judge sent them to jail this Thursday for the crimes of aggravated homicide, attempted homicide in four cases, illegal possession of weapons for the private use of the Armed Forces and illegal possession of firearms for personal use.

Initially it had been said that the farm was owned by the Special Assets Society, but this entity denied that it was in charge.

