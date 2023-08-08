Authorization to send war tanks to Ukraine

The first batch of Abrams tanks that Washington will give to Kiev is already on its way to Europe after its shipment was officially approved on the first weekend of August, confirmed the head of acquisitions of the North American country’s Army, Doug Bush.

The combat vehicles will be transferred in early fall, after spending several months being overhauled and ready for shipment.

“They are ready,” Bush said during a press conference on Monday. “Now they have to get to Europe, and then Ukraine, along with all the things that go with them. Ammunition, spare parts, fuel equipment, repair facilities. It’s not just about tanks, but about everything that accompanies them. That’s still going on,” he said.

The 31 Abrams destined for Ukraine will be transferred in early fall, after spending several months being refitted and ready for shipment.

Earlier this year, the United States promised to send the Zelensky government a total of 31 Abrams tanks that Pentagon officials say will help Kiev resume a counteroffensive against Russian troops, which have repelled and contained all Ukrainian attempts. .

However, at least in this first batch, of between six and eight M1A1 model Abrams tanks, the main battle tanks will be stripped of their most advanced and sensitive technology.

In mid-May, US media reported that hundreds of Ukrainian servicemen began training in Germany to drive and maintain these combat vehicles.

According to specialists, the arrival of the Abrams tanks will not have a substantial impact for the benefit of the Ukrainian side and, conversely, the sophistication of the military vehicle will prevent the Ukrainians from maximizing its effectiveness.