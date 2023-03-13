TUC current

STADT:up: TU Chemnitz is part of a consortium to research concepts and pilot applications for comfortable automated driving in urban areas

The professorships of Applied Gerontopsychology and Cognition (Prof. Dr. Georg Jahn / Dr. Matthias Beggiato), Ergonomics and Innovation Management (Prof. Dr. Angelika Bullinger-Hoffmann) and Telecommunications (Prof. Dr. Klaus Mößner) at Chemnitz University of Technology will be combined in will be working intensively on automated driving in city centers over the next three years. Chemnitz University of Technology is one of a total of 22 partners from the automotive industry, supplier industry and technology development as well as research institutions that are developing concepts and pilot applications for develop consistent automated driving in urban areas. The total budget of the holistic project is around 62.8 million euros, of which 33.5 million euros are provided by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection. Around one million euros goes to Chemnitz University of Technology.

In the interdisciplinary network of the three professorships at Chemnitz University of Technology, expertise in the fields of psychology, ergonomics and sensor data fusion are bundled in the STADT:up sub-project “Human Factors” to research the comfort experience in automated driving as a sub-area of ​​human-machine interaction. “By handing over the driving task to the vehicle, new comfort factors arise in automated driving, such as perceived safety, the naturalness of the driving style or the knowledge of upcoming maneuvers of the vehicle,” says Dr. Matthias Beggiato, research associate at the Professorship of Applied Gerontopsychology and Cognition. By means of studies with users in the driving simulator and in a test vehicle, any discomfort that arises in urban traffic situations should be recognized as early as possible and reduced by providing appropriate information and adapting the automated driving style. “Ultimately, the aim is to implement automated driving in urban areas that is experienced as consistently pleasant,” says Beggiato.

Homepage of the project “STADT:up”: www.stadtup-online.de

Further information grants Dr. Matthias Beggiato, phone +49 (0)371 531-38654, email [email protected]

