A 2-year-old baby suffered multiple leg fractures after being trapped in the chain of a motorcycle in which his mother was traveling as a grill on a road in Santander.

As reported by the Q’hubo Bucaramanga, the woman had wrapped the child in a blanket to protect him from the cold, but the blanket got entangled in the rear tire of the motorcycle and, apparently, because of the speed, pulled the baby.

Witnesses to the event came to the aid of the child, who was later transferred to the Santander University Hospital, where according to the medical report, the baby suffered “multiple fractures” and must undergo several surgeries; Fortunately, the minor is stable.

It is important to note that in Colombia more than two people are not allowed to travel on a motorcycle, and the minimum age of the grill is 7 years, even if accompanied by an adult.

According to the mobility oversight, in Bucaramanga this type of incident is frequent, due to disrespect for traffic signals.