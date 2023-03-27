Home News Baby suffered multiple fractures after being trapped in a motorcycle chain in Santander
News

Baby suffered multiple fractures after being trapped in a motorcycle chain in Santander

by admin
Baby suffered multiple fractures after being trapped in a motorcycle chain in Santander

A 2-year-old baby suffered multiple leg fractures after being trapped in the chain of a motorcycle in which his mother was traveling as a grill on a road in Santander.

As reported by the Q’hubo Bucaramanga, the woman had wrapped the child in a blanket to protect him from the cold, but the blanket got entangled in the rear tire of the motorcycle and, apparently, because of the speed, pulled the baby.

Witnesses to the event came to the aid of the child, who was later transferred to the Santander University Hospital, where according to the medical report, the baby suffered “multiple fractures” and must undergo several surgeries; Fortunately, the minor is stable.

It is important to note that in Colombia more than two people are not allowed to travel on a motorcycle, and the minimum age of the grill is 7 years, even if accompanied by an adult.

According to the mobility oversight, in Bucaramanga this type of incident is frequent, due to disrespect for traffic signals.

See also  Russia imposes oil embargo on countries with price caps - BBC News 中文

You may also like

Actress Madelyn Cline embodies Stella McCartney’s sustainable values

2 police officers arrested for beating 14-year-old boy

Miguel Oliveira out for the GP of Argentina...

Weekend of our internationals: breathtaking Talya Gace, Elodie...

Colonel’s wife humiliates police officer

Not safe to go?The popularity of outbound travel...

Microsoft and Activision, the acquisition will be approved...

These exhortations from AAMRON for a conscious use...

Blinken: EU brings a holistic approach to the...

Evaluation of teachers. Letter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy