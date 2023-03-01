news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 01 MAR – The Civil Protection of Friuli Venezia Giulia, through the regional operations room, has informed all the Municipalities of the Fvg regarding the possibility of strong gusts of wind. Particular attention was paid to the Trieste area where gusts of bora wind up to 120 km per hour were recorded, decreasing in the afternoon.



The Nue112 Service of Friuli Venezia Giulia has been recording, since this morning, a high number of calls for technical assistance, forwarded to the Fire Brigade of the Trieste and Gorizia Commands. The reports concern damage caused by strong winds. This is 150 calls per hour compared to the average 70 for the period. The area of ​​origin of the calls is the coastal one, in particular the Isontina area and Trieste. In the regional capital the fall of trees was reported, including along the roads and on the roof of a house. Some cars were also damaged. Dozens of interventions by the Fire Brigade: about thirty of those already carried out this morning, as many to be completed. In these hours there are five teams at work in the area.



In Cividale del Friuli, upon activation by the local police, Civil Protection volunteers intervened along the northern entrance road to remove a large damaged branch on a parked car in which there were no people. Also in Cividale, due to the adverse weather conditions, the partially torn roof of a protective tunnel of hay bales near an educational institute was made safe by the Fire Brigade in collaboration with the Civil Protection. (HANDLE).

