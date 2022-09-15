A terrible storm hit the Marche. There is a missing person in the Pianello di Ostra area, in the hinterland of Senigallia. They are also feared missing in Cantiano, in the province of Pesaro Urbino: the town of just over 2 thousand inhabitants was hit by the water bomb that transformed the streets into streams and dragged the cars away. These are people who have not yet been tracked down. The town square was invaded by a meter of water. In some areas the water has reached the first loaves. The Contessa pass closed.

The phones don’t work and the mayor Alessandro Piccini has launched an appeal via social media, inviting citizens to stay at home. “A water bomb is hitting Cantiano – the mayor’s alarm – several rivers have overflowed. The water has invaded the central streets of the town. Several areas are already submerged. The municipal road network is interrupted in several sections. The state road towards Gubbio is closed. We invite citizens to remain calm and avoid risky situations “.

“An alarming situation – the inhabitants of the area write on social networks – in a few hours 300ml of water, a population without light for hours, fortunately at the moment there are no victims or injured”. “And to think that until a few days ago we were discussing drought here”. A storm also hit Sassoferrato, where the schools will remain closed tomorrow: the Sentino, the Sanguerone stream, other streams overflowed, such as the Burano. Landslides, flooded houses and fallen trees were reported.

Firefighters, also arrived from the provinces of Fermo and Ascoli Piceno in support of their colleagues, and carabinieri intervened on the site. Another emergency was reported in Pergola, also in the province of Pesaro Urbino, where a family took refuge on the top floor of a house and asked for help. Civil protection is working to respond to requests for help. Several roads closed by the Anas.

Bad weather: Municipality of Senigallia, A14 tollbooth closed

According to the Municipality of Senigallia, the exit of the A14 motorway was closed to traffic in anticipation of the flood wave, which “is reaching the inhabited center”. The administration “orders citizens of citizens not to leave their homes and to go to the upper floors”. In the city the Garibaldi bridge is blocked (but all the pinti have been closed) and the Arceviese road is not passable.

In the area it had been raining since the morning, but the situation precipitated around 19: the water touched the first floors of the houses and made some cars float up to the central square of Cantiano. Bad weather has hit the whole surrounding area hard, on the border with Perugino: the tunnel that leads from Cantiano to Cagli is impracticable, the Flaminia closed, with the Contessa pass flooded by water, the monastery of Fonte Avellana is isolated, so like the farmhouse ‘The earthly paradise’, due to a landslide.