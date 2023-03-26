Home News Bahçeli: The Free Cause Party has no ties or ties to any terrorist organization
Bahçeli: The Free Cause Party has no ties or ties to any terrorist organization

Bahçeli: The Free Cause Party has no ties or ties to any terrorist organization

MHP Chairman Devlet Bahceli, It was announced from the AK Party lists that he would enter the elections, and Hizbullahcriticized for its proximity to HUDA-PAR’made a related statement. garden, HUDA-PARHe stated that “Purposeful polemics are carefully followed by you,” he said.

Bahceli“We have been carefully following the virtual debates, purposeful polemics, and baseless and immoral accusations targeting the Nationalist Movement Party, which have been concentrated and manifested in the axis of the Free Cause Party lately,” he said in his statement.

“Free Case It has been declared that his party has no ties or connections with any terrorist organization, and it has been expressed by his interlocutors,” said Bahçeli, adding, “It is known how and when the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which is frequently brought to the agenda, was destroyed. In this regard, it is the duty of former Interior Minister Sadettin Tantan, who shared the view that “it is the Turkish nation that will disrupt the game against the imperialist powers,” with his occasional statements, to make a public statement.

Bahçeli continued as follows: “No one, no nation, has ever witnessed the HDP’s condemnation of the PKK, even once, and admitting that there is no connection between them. Free Cause Party terror He rejected it completely and shared with our nation that it has no ties to any illegal organization.”

