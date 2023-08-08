Baldur’s Gate 3: no expansion in the works due to the too many complications it would entail

Baldur’s Gate 3 will ever have aexpansion? Interviewed by PC Games, Swen Vincke, the head of Larian Studios, stated that there is currently nothing in processing due to the many complications of such a project. It is not excluded that something will come, but first there are many problems to solve.

The future of Baldur’s Gate 3

Will Baldur’s Gate 3 be expanded in the future?

The first two Baldur’s Gate received post-launch expansions, which added several hours of gameplay. Many believe that Baldur’s Gate 3 could also follow the same path, also considering that it is not possible to make the characters go beyond the 12th level. Unfortunately, that’s very unlikely to happen, according to the development studio itself.

“Honestly, we haven’t started work on any sets,” he said Vincke. According to him it would be really difficult to make an adventure for characters from the twelfth to the twentieth level due to the divine powers that are given to them by the Dungeons & Dragons system, on which the game is based.

In fact, it would be difficult to insert in a video game the possibility of traveling on the astral plane, exploiting foresight in combat, using the Power Word Kill, which immediately kills all enemies with less than 100 life points, or other powers.

Vincke: “Level 12-20 adventures require a different way of doing things, in terms of the antagonists to deal with, which require a lot of work to do well. Which would make it much more of an expansion in terms of development effort.Many adventures of Dungeons & Dragons they are for characters below 12th level for this very reason. All in all, it seems like easy material for a set until you start thinking about it and realize it’s not as easy as you imagined.”

Another big problem to expand Baldur’s Gate 3 is precisely Baldur’s Gate 3, that is, its structure that admits more final. According to Vincke, it would take a very long time to have something, because establishing a starting point would not be easy.

The substance is that we will hardly see an expansion of the game, given the complications, unless a winning idea arrives, which can be developed in a reasonable time. Meanwhile Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to grind records.

