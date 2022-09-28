Housed in villa Garda Flip, which will be subject to a further restyling. The activities will be organized by three educators supported by a neuropsychiatrist

IVREA BANQUETS. Reopens its doors, with the inauguration scheduled for next Saturday 1 October, the youth aggregation center hosted at Villa Garda Flip, already the subject of an important restyling in the name of modernity, to which eight young people had dedicated themselves for a year between 14 and 17 years, as part of the C’entro anche io project, promoted by the Municipality of Ivrea, with a broad partnership, in order to start a path dedicated to young people to make them protagonists of their time, to offer spaces for participation and for the development of civic sense, responsibility and legality.

PNRR FUNDS

Further work to improve the structure will also come thanks to funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The Municipality has in fact awarded a loan of 530 thousand euros to expand the building and therefore be able to host social and cultural aggregation projects in continuity with what has been done so far. Meanwhile, the center reopens after the stop imposed by the pandemic.

COMMITMENT OF THE MUNICIPALITY

The aggregation center will be managed directly by the Municipality, which has appointed three educators supported by the child neuropsychiatrist Marina Caldagnetto and by the councilor for social policies Salvatore Coniglio. The previous management, on the other hand, had been entrusted, after a tender, to the Agape di Burolo cooperative. In the clubs in the youth center you can play, discuss, do your homework and sports activities on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 pm. In the summer months, trips and football tournaments will be organized. The initiative, which is aimed at children between the ages of 9 and 15, will be advertised in these days in primary and lower secondary schools. “This is an important moment of aggregation for the very young – underlines the mayor Antonio Mazza – who for three days a week will have the opportunity to meet in a place suitable for them. And to be followed in carrying out the tasks. I will go to schools myself to promote the initiative in order to have a good number of boys and girls enrolled ».

TWENTY YEARS OF HISTORY

The Garda Flip youth center was one of the first to be born in Canavese, now 23 years ago. In 2018, thanks to a tender, financed by the Compagnia di San Paolo, the Agape cooperative had embellished the premises and the garden, while the Municipality had redeveloped the heating system and purchased new furnishings. As for the expansion of the premises, the municipal administration is about to conclude the executive design and hopes to be able to call the contract for the end of the year.