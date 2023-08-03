Bankruptcy of the Warnow Clinic: SPD accuses CDU of complicity > – News

Status: 08/03/2023 4:32 p.m

After the bankruptcy of the Warnow Clinic in Bützow, the government and the opposition are arguing about the reasons. The ruling SPD has blamed its long-standing coalition partner, the CDU, for the insolvency. Ex-Health Minister Harry Glawe (CDU) firmly rejects the allegations.

It is a statement by the SPD health expert Christine Klingohr, which the CDU does not want to leave as it is: With a view to the clinic’s insolvency and the special session of the state parliament’s social committee requested by the Union, Klingohr had declared that the CDU parliamentary group was ignoring its long-standing joint responsibility and blame the problem solely on the red-red state government.

CDU rejects allegations by Klingohr

The social expert of the CDU, ex-health minister Glawe, explained that Klingohr apparently had little knowledge of the matter. It was the CDU that prevented the clinic from “almost shipwrecking” in 2021 shortly before the change of government. At that time, the country paid out a six-figure cash injection. But now red-red imbalances sit out until irreparable damage occurs. At a special meeting of the social committee in mid-August, the CDU wants to ask Health Minister Stefanie Drese (SPD) about the announced help for the clinic.

The Bützow site is to be retained

It is unclear whether the country will save the small clinic with its 71 beds from a possible collapse with direct financial aid. After the insolvency became known, the ministry only announced that it was already in contact with the insolvency administration and had “offered support in finding a solution in the interest of providing the population with good care”. The common goal of all those involved is to maintain the location and to reposition it economically. However, the SPD politician promised: “The supply in the region will also be ensured in the future.”

Nevertheless, her party and parliamentary group colleague Klingohr expressed “deeply concerned”. Klingohr referred to the hospital reform initiated by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). With this, the federal government wants to “counter” the impending imbalance, especially in smaller hospitals. The reform should come into force “already” next year. Klingohr left it open whether the reform could save the Warnow Clinic.

Solution: Bützow as a special clinic?

Your coalition partner, the left faction, spoke of a “warning”. The left pointed out early on that smaller hospitals needed “immediate support”. State politics must also “constructively” accompany a restart in Bützow, according to left-wing health expert Torsten Koplin. The “explosive situation” could also be an opportunity. In Koplin’s opinion, the Bützow location could be developed into a special clinic for pain treatment in the future. “So far, there is no such thing in our country.”

Employee salaries secured through September

Insolvency administrator Ulrike Hoge-Peters from the HGW law firm in Rostock is confident that the hospital in Bützow will be “preserved and secured in the long term”. The salaries of the 208 employees for July, August and September are secured by the insolvency money from the employment agency. “No one has left the ship so far, it’s a great house,” said the lawyer, referring to the mood in the clinic. The suppliers would also be paid. The 49-year-old insolvency expert explained that the clinic could therefore continue to operate without restrictions. Patients would continue to be “well cared for”. Hoge-Peters said in an interview with NDR that everyone recognized the seriousness of the situation. The talks with the country are particularly important in the situation.

Health Minister Drese will be back from vacation next week – Hoge-Peters is expected to accompany the minister on August 15 in the social committee. It is expected that the insolvency administrator will then also explain the restructuring process. Since it is about the bankruptcy of a hospital, not only Hoge-Peters is clear: the public interest is great – also because tax money has already flowed into the clinic. The minister has her say: Drese assured that all 37 hospital locations will be retained – Bützow is one of them.

Further information

The Warnow Clinic in Bützow is insolvent. The management of the hospital sees an opportunity for a fresh start. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 08/03/2023 | 4 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

