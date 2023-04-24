Bannon defeats Boufal in the Qatari Championship

Hespress – W.L.L

Qatar Club snatched a valuable victory at the expense of Al-Rayyan with a goal without a response, signed by the Moroccan international Badr Bannoun, by drawing the postponed match from the 18th round of the Qatari Football League; Which brought them together, on Sunday, at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

Qatar Club raised its score to 29 points, reinforcing its sixth position in the standings table, preserving its full chances of catching up with the golden square, after it became three points away from Al-Wakra fourth, and one point away from Al-Gharafa fifth, three rounds before the end of the tournament.

Conversely; Al Rayyan’s balance froze at point 17, retaining its ninth position; Goal difference from the tenth north.

Qatar’s goal came from a penalty kick, which was awarded by the referee after returning to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technique, and Bannon implemented it, scoring the only goal of the match in the 84th minute.

Al-Rayyan, led by Moroccan Sofiane Boufal, pressed for the remainder of the time in search of a draw, while Qatar Club retreated to preserve the valuable victory that revived the hopes of the competition to reach fourth place.