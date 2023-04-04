Home News Bao Qingtuan keeps clean and remembers Qingming_China Jiangsu Net
News

Bao Qingtuan keeps clean and remembers Qingming_China Jiangsu Net

by admin
Bao Qingtuan keeps clean and remembers Qingming_China Jiangsu Net

Another year of spring and green grass, and another year of Ching Ming. In order to better inherit the traditional customs, on the morning of April 3, Elfang Kindergarten, Huaxi Community New Era Civilization Practice Station, and Xinzhuang Village New Era Civilization Practice Station organized party members and young people to jointly carry out our festival – Ching Ming Festival. Let’s “wrap up the Youth League, keep the integrity, and remember the Qingming Festival” together.

At the event site, the community discipline inspection committee turned into an incorruptible “anchor” and told the children about the origin of the Ching Ming Festival. At the same time, they also led the children to recite “Qingfeng Lianyun Nursery Rhymes”, so that children can be influenced by the culture of incorruptibility from the stories and nursery rhymes.Reported by Zhu Zhen and Deng Yan

In order to better inherit the traditional customs, on the morning of April 3rd, Elfang Kindergarten, Huaxi Community New Era Civilization Practice Station, and Xinzhuang Village New Era Civilization Practice Station organized party members and young people to jointly carry out our festival – Ching Ming Festival. Let’s “wrap the Youth League, keep the integrity, and remember the Qingming Festival” together.

In order to better inherit traditional customs, on the morning of April 3rd, ELFA children…

See also  The three "soul torture" of real estate tax, are you stumped? -FT中文网

You may also like

National Aquatic Center lights up to raise awareness...

The POLITEIA program arrives, Catalyst for Governors

Italian Cup Semi-finals First leg 2022/23 – Program...

Lifeguard intervention prevented the death of 29 hikers...

Captured for committing a robbery in rural area...

Ministry of Public Security: Short-distance trips in the...

Astronauts return to the moon after 52 years,...

The friezes of Aeneas return to Rome after...

Datawifi technology stands out in Latam

Casapound occupation, 11 sentences asked in Rome –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy