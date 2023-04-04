Another year of spring and green grass, and another year of Ching Ming. In order to better inherit the traditional customs, on the morning of April 3, Elfang Kindergarten, Huaxi Community New Era Civilization Practice Station, and Xinzhuang Village New Era Civilization Practice Station organized party members and young people to jointly carry out our festival – Ching Ming Festival. Let’s “wrap up the Youth League, keep the integrity, and remember the Qingming Festival” together.

At the event site, the community discipline inspection committee turned into an incorruptible “anchor” and told the children about the origin of the Ching Ming Festival. At the same time, they also led the children to recite “Qingfeng Lianyun Nursery Rhymes”, so that children can be influenced by the culture of incorruptibility from the stories and nursery rhymes.Reported by Zhu Zhen and Deng Yan