Activity trajectories of asymptomatic infected persons



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-09-07 23:01

From 14:00 to 24:00 on September 6, Baoji City reported 8 cases of local asymptomatic infections, 1 case was found by key personnel screening, and 7 cases were found by centralized isolation. The main activity tracks are:

Asymptomatic infection 1 (local asymptomatic infection 2 announced by the province):

August 30th 7:40-12:00, 13:50-18:00 Clinic of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 18:10-19:10 Sampling point of Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

August 31st 6:00-8:00 Sampling point of Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 8:05-12:00, 13:50-18:00 Health Room of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 18:10-19:10 Sampling site in Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 1st 8:30-10:20 at the entrance of the kindergarten in the center of Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 10:30-12:00, 13:50-18:00 Health Room of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 2nd-September 3rd 7:40-12:00, 13:50-18:00 Clinic of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 4th 7:40-12:00, 13:50-18:00 Clinic of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 18:05-18:35 Chaomeijia Supermarket, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 5th 7:40-12:00, 13:50-18:00 Clinic in Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 2 (local asymptomatic infection 3 announced by the province):

On August 30, he did not go out at home;

August 31st, 19:00-19:10, sampling point of Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

From September 1st to September 5th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infection 3 (local asymptomatic infection 4 announced by the province):

August 30th 14:00-14:30 Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 18:00-18:20 Sampling Point of Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

August 31st 14:00-14:30 Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 1st 8:00-8:20 Tianwang Town Central Kindergarten, High-tech Zone; 14:00-14:30 Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 2 7:50-8:10 The entrance of Tianwang Town Central Primary School, High-tech Zone; 14:00-16:10 Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 16:20-16:35 The entrance of Tianwang Town Central Primary School, High-tech Zone;

September 3-September 4 14:00-15:30 Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 5th, 7:50-8:10 at the entrance of the Central Primary School of Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 10:00-12:00 Clinic of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 14:10-16:25 Street, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 16: 30-16:45, 19:12-21:45 Entrance of Central Primary School in Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 18:40-19:10 Wangjunshe Tobacco and Alcoholic Non-staple Food Shop, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 4 (local asymptomatic infection 5 announced by the province):

On August 30, he did not go out at home;

August 31st, 6:20-6:40, sampling point of Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

From September 1st to September 4th, no going out at home;

September 5th 9:50-10:20 Clinic of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

On September 6, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infection 5 (local asymptomatic infection 6 announced by the province):

August 30, 14:10-14:40 Tianwang Village Cultural Square, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 14:45-16:00 Tianwang Village Cultural Square, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone, opening a supermarket;

August 31st 6:20-6:30 Street sampling point in Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 11:00-13:00 Kiwi fruit field for villagers in Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 13:05-14:10 Tianwang Hotel, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

From September 1st to September 2nd, no going out at home;

September 3, 9:00-9:10 Huijia Supermarket, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 9:15-9:30 Hongri Kitchen and Bathroom Store, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 4th 8:00-8:30, 21:05-21:30 Qinjun Pharmacy, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 5 17:50-18:40 The entrance of Tianwang Town Central Primary School, High-tech Zone; 18:45-18:55, the store north of the entrance of Tianwang Town Central Primary School, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 6 (local asymptomatic infection 7 announced by the province):

On August 30, he did not go out at home;

August 31st 6:50-7:10 sampling point of Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 8:00-11:30, 13:00-18:00 Hongri Kitchen and Bathroom Store, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 1st 8:55-9:30 Huijia Supermarket, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 8:00-8:50, 9:35-11:30, 13:00-18:00 Hongri Kitchen, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone Weidian;

September 2, 7:50-8:10, at the entrance of the Central Primary School in Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 3, 8:00-11:30, 13:00-18:00, Hongri Kitchen and Bathroom Store, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 4th 8:30-9:00 Qinjun Pharmacy, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 9:10-11:30, 13:00-18:00 Hongri Kitchen and Bathroom Store, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 5th 8:00-11:30, 13:00-13:55, 14:35-17:55 Hongri Kitchen and Bathroom Store, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 14:00-14:30 Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone Yuantong Express Tianwang Sales Department; 18:00-18:20 High-tech Zone Tianwang Town Clinic; 18:25-19:00 Store opposite Tianwang Village Cultural Square, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 7 (local asymptomatic infection 8 announced by the province):

August 30, 15:00-18:30 Cultural Square Stage of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

August 31st 6:30-7:30 Nucleic acid sampling point in Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 15:00-18:30 Cultural Square Stage of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 1st-September 5th 15:00-18:30 Cultural Square Stage of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 8 (local asymptomatic infection 9 announced by the province):

On August 30, he did not go out at home;

August 31st, 00:00-5:40 Building 1, Shengshihuazhuang East District, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 5:50-6:15 Nucleic acid sampling point at the high-speed intersection of Guozhen, Chencang District; 7:00-15:30 the next day Renting houses in Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 1st 15:40-16:00 Nucleic acid sampling point at the high-speed intersection of Guo Town, Chencang District; 16:00-8:00 the next day, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 2, 8:50-9:40, nucleic acid sampling point in Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

From 9:40 on September 2nd to 17:00 on September 5th, rent a house in Tianwang Street, High-tech Zone;

17:00 on September 5th – 7:20 the next day, Building 1, Shengshihuazhuang East District, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 6, 7:20-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shengshihuazhuang Community, Guo Town, Chencang District; 8:30-8:50 Nucleic acid sampling point at the high-speed intersection of Guo Town, Chencang District; 9:00-9:20 Guo, Chencang District Town Street Lighting Factory, Snack City Brothers Noodle Shop; 9:25-9:40 Huiyuan Bookstore, 50 meters east of Nantou Pedestrian Street, Guo Town, Chencang District; 9:50-10:40, at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District Fresh supermarket.

Please report to the community (village) or unit where you live by telephone immediately, isolate yourself at home, avoid contact with others, and wait for the staff to come to the door for nucleic acid testing and implement classified control measures.