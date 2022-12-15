BARD. As part of the Adieu des glaciers project, on the occasion of the International Mountain Day celebrated on Sunday 11 December, the “Forte di Bard 2022 study prize”, promoted by the Forte di Bard Association, in collaboration with the University degli Studi di Torino (NatRisk interdepartmental center), Arpa Valle d’Aosta, Italian Glaciological Committee, Safe Mountain Foundation. The prize is aimed at students who have carried out research and investigations on climate change in glacial areas; in this edition the degree theses dedicated to the Gran Paradiso area were evaluated. The master’s degree prize worth 1,000 euros was awarded to Jussara Zanoli, from Saint-Christophe, graduated in Geological Sciences at the University of Turin with a thesis on geomorphology and cartography. The degree thesis discussed by Jussara Zanoli had as its object the geomorphological analysis of the eastern slope of the Testa del Ruitor (Valgrisenche). The work of the jury – made up of the president of the Forte di Bard Association, Ornella Badery, Michele Freppaz for the University of Turin, Fabrizio Troilo for the Safe Mountain Foundation, Igor Rubbo for Harp and Fiorella Acquaotta for the Italian Glacial Committee – was particularly difficult for the quality of the papers presented by all four participants. Jussara Zanoli competed with Andrea Mainetti, from Verrès, Hervé Blanc, from Saint-Marcel and Marta Zoppi, from Turin. —